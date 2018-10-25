image
Thursday, October 25th 2018
English
Cristiano Ronaldo has a defender in his former girlfriend

Others

Cristiano Ronaldo has a defender in his former girlfriend

Debanu DasDebanu Das   October 25 2018, 9.48 am
back
Cristiano RonaldofootballOthersexual assaultsports
nextConor McGregor open for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov!
ALSO READ

Cristiano Ronaldo defends himself from rape allegations

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score 400 goals in an European league

Luka Modric does not want Lionel Messi as a teammate, here’s why