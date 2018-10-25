Cristiano Ronaldo has a defender in his former girlfriend

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former girlfriend Nereida Gallardo recently announced that she is willing to defend the footballer against the allegations of rape that are levied against him. Gallardo said that she has not been contacted to defend him, but she would do so if given the chance. The 35-year-old spoke about her then relationship with Ronaldo to The Mirror, and added that he "was a courteous guy — warm and loving."

"He was always a gentleman with me. That's why I was shocked when all this came out," she told the publication. "He was never ever aggressive towards me — not even near. I can't see him forcing or holding down someone. He is not an aggressive guy in bed."

Gallardo and Ronaldo reportedly spilt in August 2008, roughly 10 months before he allegedly raped Kathryn Mayorga at a hotel in Las Vegas. Since then, Mayorga filed a lawsuit saying she was forced into signing on a non-disclosure agreement in 2010, following an out of court settlement with the sports star.

The Las Vegas Police Department reopened the case as of September 2018, for a criminal investigation. The case was originally investigated in 2009 but was dropped after Mayorga failed to provide enough details to investigators.

I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018

My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018

Ronaldo has on his part, denied the accusations through a series of posts on social media. When asked about the allegations during a press conference, he said that he’s a ‘happy man’ and added that "the most important thing is that I enjoy my football and my life."