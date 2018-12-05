image
Wednesday, December 5th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Cristiano Ronaldo loses Ballon d’Or, sister blames the mafia

Others

Cristiano Ronaldo loses Ballon d’Or, sister blames the mafia

Debanu DasDebanu Das   December 05 2018, 8.39 pm
back
Cristiano RonaldofootballOtherssports
nextForbes India Celebrity 100 list: Salman Khan is at the top, Virat Kohli gives him tough competition
ALSO READ

Ballon d’Or 2018: Norwegian footballer Ada Hegerberg asked if she can ‘twerk’

Virat Kohli rules the brand world but yet to achieve MS Dhoni's feat

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez go hunting for their wedding location