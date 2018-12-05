Cristiano Ronaldo loses Ballon d’Or, sister blames the mafia

Losing out on an award can be tough and Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister is not happy about her brother losing out on the Ballon d’Or this year. Elma Averio put up an angry rant on Instagram after it was announced that Luka Modric had won the prestigious award, bringing an end to the Lionel Messi and Cr7 cliché that went on for years. Ronaldo finished second in the votings for the award. Earlier this year, Ronaldo missed out on the FIFA Best Award to Modric as well. While he hasn’t said anything about losing out, his sister, Elma, probably needs to take a chill pill.

Elma believes that Ronaldo missed out on the award because of the influence of the mafia. “Unfortunately this is the world we live in, rotten, with mafia and f******g money,” Elma posted on Instagram. She also added that the “power of God is a lot greater than all this rottenness. God takes his time but he doesn’t fail.” Soon after that, Ronaldo’s older sister, Katia, got busy as well, and followed up with this: “Best player in the world….for those who understand football of course.”

Katia was on the news recently when Ronaldo got a red card at a match. Back then, she had commented that God would avenge such an act. Earlier, when people vandalised a statue of Ronaldo, Katia exclaimed that the perpetrators should be exiled to Syria. Meanwhile, Ronaldo didn’t even show up at the awards ceremony.