Debanu Das June 05 2019, 7.27 pm June 05 2019, 7.27 pm

Football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo was charged with an accusation of rape in the United States. The case has been going on for quite some time and now Bloomberg reports that the accuser has dropped the charges. The report said that a voluntary dismissal notice was filed in a Nevada State Court in Las Vegas in May. As of now, it is not clear whether the parties reached any sort of settlement over the case.

After the allegations against Ronaldo made it to the headlines, the footballer denied the charges. The footballer claimed that he had consensual sex with the accuser. However, the accuser had her lawyers fight for justice. As of now, the charges are dropped. As recently as last month, reports said that Ronaldo would be summoned to appear in court for the case. Some reports claimed that Juventus (the club where Ronaldo plays), planned to avoid the International Champions Cup that was held in the US. Apparently, the case against the footballer was very complicated and it could lead to him being detained by US personnel when he arrived in that country.

Lucky escape for Cristiano?

On September 2018, a woman had filed a complaint against Ronaldo claiming that she was sexually assaulted by him in 2009 in a Las Vegas hotel. Reports said that the footballer had paid her $375,000 in hush money. The victim reportedly said that while she agreed to a settlement with Ronaldo following the alleged assault, she was experiencing emotional trauma and was not competent to participate in the mediation.