Ranjini Maitra July 04 2019, 5.31 pm July 04 2019, 5.31 pm

Posh and Becks. That's how fans lovingly address this beautiful couple that has swum through a long span together. Two decades, to be precise. It's the 20th wedding anniversary of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, on Thursday. Beginning from a two-decade-old date that marked the beginning of their journey, it is a long way indeed. On 4th July 1999, in an intimate ceremony with the presence of close family members and friends, the journey began.

To mark the day, both David and Victoria took to Instagram. David shared a handful of throwback pictures. One of them, with the two dressed in purple attires, is from the wedding night when their first son Brooklyn was already born.

Victoria, on the other hand, shared a video comprising of a bunch of photos from different times. One of them is from their wedding night, with baby Brooklyn enjoying a deep slumber. Another one, as we can recognise, is from the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Oh, and too many changes in hairstyle! ;)

The couple got engaged in January 1998. The much-awaited wedding happened in July 1999. It's not like they never hit a rough patch. Dutch model Rebecca Loos' explosive claims of having an affair with David was a blow to fans. It must not have been a pleasing time for the couple as well, they braved over the bad time!

David and Victoria are proud parents to sons Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and daughter Harper.