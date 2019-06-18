In Com Staff June 18 2019, 4.40 pm June 18 2019, 4.40 pm

David Beckham was pictured kissing his daughter Harper on lips again despite being branded "creepy" by Piers Morgan. The former footballer, 44, was spotted planting a sweet smooch on his daughter's lips during a family trip to Spain this week. The Beckhams are currently in Seville, and Becks was seen spending some quality time with Harper, seven, and his sons on Father's Day.

The family headed to a restaurant for a family dinner, and Becks was pictured kissing his little girl. Victoria was also there for the dinner along with sons Romeo, Harper, and Cruz. David has previously come under fire for his habit of kissing his daughter on the lips. One of his most vocal critics is newsman Piers Morgan, who called it "weird".

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain earlier this month, Piers lashed out at Beckham over his smooches. He said: "Why would a father kiss his daughter on the lips? Don't get it. Creepy. Weird. Creepy."No one does that. You post that to the world, but why?" Piers - who has three sons and a daughter - continued muttering: "Weird, weird, weird."