David Beckham's 44th: Here's what his mom Sandra Georgina West gifted the birthday boy

Talk about footballers with killer looks and David Beckham is all we can dream of. The soccer star’s popularity extends much beyond the field and is known worldwide for his kick proficiency and spectacular long-range shots. Undeniably, his dedication in the game which has made him a renowned international footballer has been an inspiration to many. The stylish hunk celebrated his 44th birthday on Thursday (May 2). Being an active member on social media, he treated fans with a peek into his birthday bash.

The former star player, on Friday, revealed what his mommy dearest Sandra Georgina West gifted him on his birthday and it’s something which all of Beckham fans will love. It’s a small white card that has ‘Legend since birth’ written on it and we couldn’t agree more! Posing with the same, Beckham shared it on IG and captioned the picture as ‘No guesses who got me this card’. The player has also put up a series of thank you messages for his fans, friends and well-wishers on the photo-sharing app.

He also wrote about the ‘cheeky cards’ that his kids, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper gifted their daddy but his wife Victoria Beckham’s gift to her husband was also something that we all couldn’t miss. It was a La Roche-Posay deodorant, which costs a bomb! While sharing it on his story, the birthday boy called it a 'clean deodorant' from his wife and added ‘I did ask for it though’.

In the end, he posted an adorable happy family picture where they are seen sitting with glasses of wine on the table. Pouring out his love for his mains, he thanked them for making his birthday ‘perfect’.

Seems like the Beckham fam had a gala time! We wish truckloads of happiness for the charming lad!