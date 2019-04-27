David Beckham's changing face: experts reveal what footballer has REALLY had done

In Com Staff April 27 2019, 9.32 pm April 27 2019, 9.32 pm

David Beckham has long been regarded as the ultimate heart-throb in households across the country. Hailed for his dashing good looks, the retired footballer, 43, appears hardly to have aged apart from his greying beard, looking just as handsome now as he did at the start of his career.

While the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player has never admitted to having had work done, many are sceptical that he's had a helping hand in maintaining his youthful appearance well into his forties. He's always denied this, of course, stating last year that he would never inject any Botox into his face, and wants to "grow old gracefully".

But what has the silver fox had done? We asked our experts at MYA to give us their verdict. Speaking about David's changing face over the years, a spokesperson for MYA Cosmetic Surgery hinted that he may have done more than he's letting on. "There appear to be instances in David Beckham’s life where it is possible that he has had the non-surgical treatment of anti-wrinkle injections often referred to as Botox," the expert said.

"The areas I believe he may have had treated are his forehead and glabella. "This non-surgical treatment will create a smooth forehead and limit any frown/expression lines. "The treatment will typically last 3-6 months as muscle action gradually returns, the lines and wrinkles begin to reappear and need to be treated again. "This procedure can give the appearance of smoother skin if you are after a youthful appearance or it can be used as a preventative measure to slow the process of getting wrinkles."