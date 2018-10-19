image
Friday, October 19th 2018
English
Doped! Hockey star Akash Chikte banned for two years

Others

Doped! Hockey star Akash Chikte banned for two years

Debanu DasDebanu Das   October 19 2018, 10.26 pm
back
Akash ChiktehockeyOtherssports
nextWho is Zoe Cristofolio, the bombshell with Sergio Aguero?
ALSO READ

Sardar Singh credits Sachin Tendulkar for his stellar comeback

Sardar Singh: India's youngest hockey captain hangs his boots

10 intriguing facts about Indian hockey legend Dhyan Chand