Doped! Hockey star Akash Chikte banned for two years

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) banned hockey goalkeeper Akash Chikte for a period of two years after he was tested positive for the use of banned substances. The keeper was suspended on a provisional basis from March 27. Reports said that a minimum sanction of two years was imposed on him by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel after a hearing scheduled on October 8.

Times of India reports that Chikte was tested positive for an anabolic steroid (Norandrosterone) when a test was conducted while he was not in a competition. The team was, at that time, at camp in Bengaluru on February 27.

The order was put up on NADA’s website and it mentioned that Chikte’s doping violation was not intentional since he had taken medicines for an injury to his foot. However, reports said that NADA argued that Chikte had not informed his doctor that he was a sportsperson, nor did he obtain Therapeutic Use of Exemption. He also did not inform the sample collector about the medicines he had consumed.

Besides Chikte, there were six other players from other sports, all of whom were slapped four-year suspensions for doping. None of them could prove how the drugs entered their body, reports TOI.