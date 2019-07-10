Here's another feather in Dutee Chand's crown. The athlete, on Tuesday, created history after she became the first ever Indian to win a gold medal at the Summer Universiade in Napoli, Italy. In 11.32 seconds, the sprinter beat others to win the gold medal in women' 100-meter category. This also marks India's first gold medal in the present edition of the Games. Dutee is also the first Indian to even qualify for the 100-meter finals.
In 2015, shot putter Inderjeet Singh came home with a gold medal from the same tournament. In between, India hasn't won gold. Tuesday proved to be a good day for the Indians as Asian Champion Angad Veer Bajwa also won a bronze medal in the men’s skeet event.
This prompted many including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate and send best wishes to the young athlete. Modi, in his tweet, called it 'exceptional achievement of an exceptional athlete!'.
Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Dutee's home state Odisha also congratulated her.
The official Twitter handle of the President of India took to Twitter to convey congratulations, calling it 'a moment of immense pride for our country'.
Dutee even brought the inner Madhuri Dixit fan when her husband Dr Shriram Nene congratulated her!
Amitabh Bachchan, who's a constant cheerleader of Indian sportspersons, also tweeted.
Anand Mahindra's message for Dutee was heartening!
Congratulations to you, Dutee!