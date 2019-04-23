Earth Day: Prince Harry's wild photography skills on display as the Duke and Suchess share wildlife photos

He's used to being in front of the camera, but it turns out Prince Harry also has a real talent for stepping behind it and looking through the lens. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a series of photos taken by Prince Harry on their official Instagram account to celebrate and promote Earth Day.
The annual event falls on April 22 and the couple described it as an "opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home". Alongside the stunning images, they posted more information about the wildlife that can be seen in the shots and encouraged their followers to help make a difference.
Today is #earthday - an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. The above, Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand. Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today. Next, we invite you to scroll through a series of 8 photos taken by The Duke of Sussex©️DOS sharing his environmental POV including: Africa’s Unicorn, the rhino. These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us. A critical ecosystem, Botswana’s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling. Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our 🌍 are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals. Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all. Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber. We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too. When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism. Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but everyday #earthday
The series begins with a photo of their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand surrounded by Redwood trees. This one wasn't snapped by the Prince but is included to highlight how only a handful of the "majestic" trees remain today, despite 170 different species being planted in the early 1900s.
Following this, are eight other pictures taken by Harry, to showcase his passion for the environment. The images include a black and white shot of a rhino (which the couple dub "Africa's Unicorn"), the critical ecosystem of Botswana's Okavango Delta and a close-up of an endangered desert lion.
Further images show the damage plastic is causing to the ocean, a forest in Guyana in South America and Orca and Humpback whale populations in Norway, which are "recovering" thanks to sustainable fishing.
This comes following speculation that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are exploring plans to move to Africa for several months of a year, over the course of three years, to complete an ambitious project of charity and conservation work.
The Duke, who is the President of African Parks, and has spoken of a desire to live in Africa one day describing Botswana as his “second home”, wrote how the organisation has relocated 500 elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human-wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism.
The post, which is said to show Harry’s “point of view”, concludes with, “We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro-plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too.
“Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but everyday #earthday,” the Duke concluded.