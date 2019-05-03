Elton John hints Meghan Markle will give birth TODAY and says his sons are 'girl mad'

In Com Staff May 03 2019, 4.26 pm May 03 2019, 4.26 pm

Elton John has dropped the biggest hint yet about when Meghan Markle could give birth to Baby Sussex. The Rocketman star - who is good friends with Prince Harry and performed at his and Meghan's wedding reception last May - reckons the royal tot "is due any second". Royal fans have been on tenterhooks waiting for an announcement - especially after the couple revealed they'd been keeping the birth 'private' to begin with.

But yesterday a palace source took the unusual step of confirming that Baby Sussex isn't in the house... yet. Meanwhile, Elton, 72, also shared details about the royal wedding, describing their reception at Frogmore House in Windsor as "very casual". "It was fun. They were a great audience so I did them another song. I was only going to do three and I did four. I added in Can You Feel The Love Tonight as an extra," he told The Sun.

As for his own family, he says his and husband David Furnish's sons Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six, are already 'mad' about the opposite sex. “My boys are so boyish. They are real boys. They’re flirts - girl mad," he shared. “They said, ‘there was a new girl in class today and she really fancies me’ and I said, ‘that’s great!’ They’re real boys and they’re just very athletic, normal kids.” Last year, Elton revealed his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour would be his last, explaining he wants to spend time with his sons.

But he admits if he and David had been 15 or 20 years younger, they would have loved to have had at least one more child. And he also took aim at rocker Billy Joel, after the latter accused Elton of 'dragging down' his legacy by releasing new music. Hitting back, Elton joked that the only reason Billy hasn't done the same is because he 'can't', and branded his friend 'lazy'.