Friday, March 22nd 2019
FC Barcelona players, including Lionel Messi, join challenge in support of World Down Syndrome Day

FC Barcelona players, including Lionel Messi, join challenge in support of World Down Syndrome Day

Lionel Messi ensured his 112 million Instagram followers were made aware of the Down syndrome awareness campaign.

