FC Barcelona players, including Lionel Messi, join challenge in support of World Down Syndrome Day

Celebrities and their influence are a great combination when they channel in the right direction. A ton of them throw their weight behind charities and noble causes, and it has proven to gather the right amount of attention and work wonders for awareness. On Friday, to mark World Down Syndrome Day, millions across the globe took to social media to honour people they know who are born with Down Syndrome and joining them are the star footballers from FC Barcelona. The players joined the rest of the world as they took up a rather unique challenge.

Among the first to show his support was Lionel Messi. To show his support for World Down Syndrome Day he took part in a viral online challenge. The challenge requires the person to upload an image of their feet with a different sock on each foot. This is to indicate that even though people born with Down syndrome may be different, they’re still equal. It is an effort towards promoting the rights of people with Down Syndrome and a move to a more inclusive society. As part of the challenge, you are required to tag three friends to continue the campaign.

Lionel Messi tagged his teammates Luis Suarez and Sergio Leonel Agüero and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo. Luis Suarez in turn went on to tag Philippe Coutinho, Diego Forlán, and his wife, Sofi. Among all of the star footballers mentioned, Lionel Messi alone has 112 million strong Instagram followers and a move like this one is sure to go a long way in raising awareness that people born with Down syndrome are just like everyone else!

On the football pitch, Lionel Messi will have a friendly match to play on Friday.

Argentina, the team he captains, will take on Venezuela at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Friday night. They will also play Morocco at the Grand Stade de Tanger on Tuesday. Lionel Messi, however, will not play against Morocco.