Ferrari plans Michael Schumacher’s 50th birthday, to host an exhibition

The legendary Formula One racer Michael Schumacher has been in a hospital for the past five years. There’s almost nothing known about his current state of health. Yet on his 50th birthday on January 3, 2019, Ferrari will be honouring the seven-time F1 world champion. Schumacher had suffered severe head injuries as a result of a skiing accident about five years ago. He has not been seen in public ever since then.

Known as ‘Michael 50,’ the exhibition will be held at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello and will take place along with the Keep Fighting Foundation which was launched by the Schumacher family two years back. In a statement to the media, Ferrari said, "It is intended both as a celebration and a mark of gratitude to the most successful Prancing Horse driver ever".

Schumacher was the driver for Ferrari from 1996 to 2006. During his stint, he won five of his seven titles as a driver. According to reports, Ferrari said that the exhibition will be about educating the visitors about Schumacher’s contribution to the car’s development.

As for Schumacher’s health, a report on Sportsmail reads, “Sportsmail understands that he is not bed-ridden. Nor is he existing on tubes. Yet it is believed he is receiving extensive nursing and therapy care, which has been estimated to cost more than £50,000.” The report also added that Schumacher was living with his immediate family at a mansion in Gland, Switzerland, though it doesn’t have a specialized medical facility.