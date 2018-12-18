Ferrari plans Michael Schumacher’s 50th birthday, to host an exhibition

The legendary Formula One racer Michael Schumacher has been in a hospital for the past five years. There’s almost nothing known about his current state of health. Yet on his 50th birthday on January 3, 2019, Ferrari will be honouring the seven-time F1 world champion. Schumacher had suffered severe head injuries as a result of a skiing accident about five years ago. He has not been seen in public ever since then.
Known as ‘Michael 50,’ the exhibition will be held at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello and will take place along with the Keep Fighting Foundation which was launched by the Schumacher family two years back. In a statement to the media, Ferrari said, "It is intended both as a celebration and a mark of gratitude to the most successful Prancing Horse driver ever".
View this post on Instagram
The Ferrari Museum in Maranello is dedicating a special exhibition to Michael Schumacher, which will open on the occasion of his 50th birthday on 3 January 2019. It is both a celebration and a sign of gratitude to the most successful driver of all time of the Cavallino Rampante. @michaelschumacher has a special place in the history of @scuderiaferrari ,which is marked by its many @f1 records. Between 1996 and 2006, the German won five driver titles in a row between 2000 and 2004 and made a significant contribution to the success of the Scuderia, which has produced six manufacturer titles in these years. The rooms of the museum are decorated with images from the unforgettable years that the seven-time World Champion gave to all Ferraristi and that have created a legend that is greater than ever in the hearts of all fans today. The Michael 50 exhibition was created in collaboration with the @keepfighting Foundation. 🏎Das Ferrari-Museum in Maranello widmet Michael Schumacher eine Sonderausstellung, die anlässlich seines 50. Geburtstages am 3. Januar 2019 eröffnet wird. Sie ist sowohl als Feier als auch als Zeichen der Dankbarkeit für den erfolgreichsten Fahrer aller Zeiten des Cavallino Rampante gedacht. Schumacher hat einen besonderen Platz in der Geschichte von Ferrari, die von seinen vielen Formel-1-Rekorden geprägt ist. Zwischen 1996 und 2006 gewann der Deutsche von 2000 bis 2004 fünf Fahrertitel in Folge und trug maßgeblich zum Erfolg der Scuderia bei, die in diesen Jahren sechs Hersteller-Titel hervorgebracht hat. Die Räume des Museums werden gestaltet mit Bildern aus den unvergesslichen Jahren, die der siebenmalige Weltmeister allen Ferraristi schenkte und die eine Legende geschaffen haben, die heute größer denn je in den Herzen aller Fans ist. die Ausstellung entstand in Zusammenarbeit mit der @keepfighting Foundation. #Michael50 #Schumi50 #TeamMichael
A post shared by Michael Schumacher (@michaelschumacher) on
Schumacher was the driver for Ferrari from 1996 to 2006. During his stint, he won five of his seven titles as a driver. According to reports, Ferrari said that the exhibition will be about educating the visitors about Schumacher’s contribution to the car’s development.
As for Schumacher’s health, a report on Sportsmail reads, “Sportsmail understands that he is not bed-ridden. Nor is he existing on tubes. Yet it is believed he is receiving extensive nursing and therapy care, which has been estimated to cost more than £50,000.” The report also added that Schumacher was living with his immediate family at a mansion in Gland, Switzerland, though it doesn’t have a specialized medical facility.