Ranjini Maitra June 25 2019, 10.18 am June 25 2019, 10.18 am

While we continue to cheer for the Men In Blue in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, the Women In Blue made the nation proud. The Indian women's hockey team won the FIH series as they beat Japan by 3-1 at the finale. With this, they also secured a place in the Olympic 2020 qualifiers final round. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to other politicians, sportspersons and actors, celebrities from all walks showered congratulatory messages on Twitter.

The champions need their own celebration, right? Quite sure a warm welcome awaits them back home, but they did indulge in a mini party right inside the team bus. In a video, the ladies are seen grooving to a popular Hindi track that's strangely in sync with the mood! The song was Sabse Aage Honge Hindustani. How apt is that? The high-spirited dance totally goes on to show how overjoyed the team is, at the moment.

Watch the video below:

At the final, India dominated the match against Japan throughout, with Rani Rampal scoring the first goal for India within first five minutes after the match commenced. The rest two were scored by Gurjit Kaur, eventually leading the team to a victory.

“It was a hard-fought match, it was a difficult match. We did nothing wrong. I think we defended very well, we play fast combination hockey and have a good drag-flick. She (drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur) was impressive again today. We are happy with the 500 points. When we came here, our mission was 500 points. Hopefully, we will be given the advantage to play at home (in the final round of Olympic qualifiers) and that will be great,” coach Sjoerd Marijne said after the match.