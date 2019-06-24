Ranjini Maitra June 24 2019, 1.25 pm June 24 2019, 1.25 pm

On Sunday, the Indian Women's Hockey Team secured a win against Japan in the finals of FIH Women's Series 2019, therefore becoming the champions. They defeated Japan for 3-1 at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium. The Indian Women's Hockey team now qualifies for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019. World's number 9 team right now, the Women in Blue are being showered with congratulatory messages all across social media, ever since they won. Out of those sending out wishes on Twitter, one was Amitabh Bachchan.

An overjoyed Bachchan, a strong supporter of Indian teams representing all sports and a big cheerleader for women in sports, took to Twitter to congratulate the team with a 'Jai Ho' message.

Bachchan wasn't the only one, though. Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only wished the winning team but also hoped that it would 'popularise hockey and also inspire many young girls to excel in the sport'.

Exceptional game, excellent outcome! Congratulations to our team for winning the Women's FIH Series Finals hockey tournament. This stupendous victory will further popularise hockey and also inspire many young girls to excel in the sport. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2019

BJP MP and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, who is also a former Olympian shooter, also congratulated the team and wished them luck.

Congratulations, team India for winning at #FIHSeriesFinals. Indian Hockey Team secured a place in Olympic Qualifiers by defeating Japan in semifinals. With their determination and hard work team India has excelled at this endeavor. All the best for the upcoming adventures. — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) June 15, 2019

Princess Diya Kumari, BJP MP from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, took pride in the win.

Proud moment for India! Congratulations to Indian hockey team on winning at #FIHSeriesFinals. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0SPBq5dR4d — Diya Kumari (@KumariDiya) June 16, 2019

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also sent out heartfelt wishes to the winning team.

Congratulate @TheHockeyIndia Women's Team on securing the #Olympic qualifiers berth by becoming first finalists of #FIHSeriesFinals 2019 in Hiroshima, Japan. Best wishes for the finals and beyond. https://t.co/zxFmUkkDQW — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 22, 2019

Actor Anupam Kher said the nation was proud!

Congratulations and Jai Ho to the @TheHockeyIndia women’s team on winning the International Hockey Federation Series finals in Hiroshima. The nation is proud of you. Thank you.🙏👍🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #FIHSeriesFinals #INDvJPN pic.twitter.com/GiM1VKxoCy — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 23, 2019

“It was a hard-fought match, it was a difficult match. We did nothing wrong. I think we defended very well, we play fast combination hockey and have a good drag-flick. She (drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur) was impressive again today. We are happy with the 500 points. When we came here, our mission was 500 points. Hopefully, we will be given the advantage to play at home (in the final round of Olympic qualifiers) and that will be great,” coach Sjoerd Marijne said after the match.