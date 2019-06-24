On Sunday, the Indian Women's Hockey Team secured a win against Japan in the finals of FIH Women's Series 2019, therefore becoming the champions. They defeated Japan for 3-1 at the Hiroshima Hockey Stadium. The Indian Women's Hockey team now qualifies for the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019. World's number 9 team right now, the Women in Blue are being showered with congratulatory messages all across social media, ever since they won. Out of those sending out wishes on Twitter, one was Amitabh Bachchan.
An overjoyed Bachchan, a strong supporter of Indian teams representing all sports and a big cheerleader for women in sports, took to Twitter to congratulate the team with a 'Jai Ho' message.
Bachchan wasn't the only one, though. Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only wished the winning team but also hoped that it would 'popularise hockey and also inspire many young girls to excel in the sport'.
BJP MP and former Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, who is also a former Olympian shooter, also congratulated the team and wished them luck.
Princess Diya Kumari, BJP MP from Rajasthan's Rajsamand, took pride in the win.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also sent out heartfelt wishes to the winning team.
Actor Anupam Kher said the nation was proud!
“It was a hard-fought match, it was a difficult match. We did nothing wrong. I think we defended very well, we play fast combination hockey and have a good drag-flick. She (drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur) was impressive again today. We are happy with the 500 points. When we came here, our mission was 500 points. Hopefully, we will be given the advantage to play at home (in the final round of Olympic qualifiers) and that will be great,” coach Sjoerd Marijne said after the match.
Our heartiest congratulations too!