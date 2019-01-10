Floyd Mayweather has a diamond watch for each day of his vacation

There’s no doubt that Floyd Mayweather is one of the most highly paid athletes on the planet. In a new video on Instagram, the 41-year-old resorted to something that he usually does – show off his latest possessions. Mayweather is estimated to have earned as much as £67 million in his last outing, where he defeated Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in about two minutes on New Year’s Eve. Now that the amount is in his pocket, Mayweather gave his fans an idea of how he spends his cash.

The video showed Mayweather with two suitcases full of ridiculously expensive watches. The diamond-encrusted watches are sure to have set him back by a huge amount, but for the boxer, that may not have been much. In fact, Mayweather boasted that his favourite of the lot was a £14 million timepiece. He also added that since he’s on a holiday, he wears a new watch every day. The total cost of the haul? That’d be £16 million. To remind you, Mayweather made a fortune when he won 50-0 last year and bagged a whopping £225 million.

In the video, Mayweather said: “You know what’s crazy? People are always in my f****** business, worried about what I’m doing, what Floyd is doing, what Floyd ain’t doing, what I do got, what I don’t got.”