Food glorious food! Ronaldo, Pirlo and Zlatan are now eatable

Football fever exists and don’t let anyone tell you anything different. Some fans like to visit the stadium for every match, others like to wait for selfies and then there are a few who go on to name dishes after their favourite stars. While many footballers are active in the culinary industry, there are a few who are honoured by some restaurants – by having a dish named after the icon.
Lucas Vasques
The Real Madrid player is married to Macarena Rodriguez, a native of Melilla. A local pizza shop named a pizza after Vasques, thanks to the wife connection. Reports mention that the dish was designed by Vasques himself and has ingredients such as chicken, tuna, pepperoni and onions.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo has an ice cream named after him. The ice cream is available in the village of Vinovo, close to Turin, where the footballer’s new club Juventus, is based.
Sergio Ramos and Jose Mourinho
The Sergio Ramos pizza is made out of tomato, mozzarella, oregano, pepperoni, hardboiled egg and black olives. On the other hand, the Jose Mourhino pizza comes with tomatoes, mozzarella, oregano, artichokes, peppers, fried onions, prawns, tuna, and salmon.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
This list would never be complete without a Zlatan Ibrahimovic reference. In 2013, a French restaurant honoured the footballer with a 600gm burger. The dish is made out of minced beef with onions, bacon and three different types of cheese.
Andrea Pirlo
The Italian legend reportedly had Howler Magazine and sandwich shop No. 7 Sub team up to name a sandwich after him. The Pirlo sandwich includes salami, fried zucchini, mozzarella and pickled blueberries.