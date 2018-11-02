Food glorious food! Ronaldo, Pirlo and Zlatan are now eatable

Football fever exists and don’t let anyone tell you anything different. Some fans like to visit the stadium for every match, others like to wait for selfies and then there are a few who go on to name dishes after their favourite stars. While many footballers are active in the culinary industry, there are a few who are honoured by some restaurants – by having a dish named after the icon.

Lucas Vasques

MARCA: Due to his wife's origins from Melilla, Real Madrid player Lucas Vazquez is very popular in the city, and he has even had a pizza named after him. pic.twitter.com/unJGC37lkm — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) November 1, 2018

The Real Madrid player is married to Macarena Rodriguez, a native of Melilla. A local pizza shop named a pizza after Vasques, thanks to the wife connection. Reports mention that the dish was designed by Vasques himself and has ingredients such as chicken, tuna, pepperoni and onions.

Cristiano Ronaldo

CR7 Cup Ice Cream already on sale in Turin. It's a good time to be a Juventus fan. pic.twitter.com/f8LuIWAexu — Barclays (@dammyspencer) July 10, 2018

Ronaldo has an ice cream named after him. The ice cream is available in the village of Vinovo, close to Turin, where the footballer’s new club Juventus, is based.

Sergio Ramos and Jose Mourinho

The Sergio Ramos pizza is made out of tomato, mozzarella, oregano, pepperoni, hardboiled egg and black olives. On the other hand, the Jose Mourhino pizza comes with tomatoes, mozzarella, oregano, artichokes, peppers, fried onions, prawns, tuna, and salmon.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Bon Appetit: 'Le Zlatan' burger tweeted by an Ibrahimovic fan page, is 600g and contains three different cheeses: pic.twitter.com/e0ByOk5pAz — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) October 2, 2013

This list would never be complete without a Zlatan Ibrahimovic reference. In 2013, a French restaurant honoured the footballer with a 600gm burger. The dish is made out of minced beef with onions, bacon and three different types of cheese.

Andrea Pirlo

New York City Star Andrea Pirlo Has (Misspelled) Sandwich Created In His Honour http://t.co/K6QFrfZBFD via @waatpies pic.twitter.com/jpMXvK6Srd — Who Ate All The Pies (@waatpies) August 19, 2015

The Italian legend reportedly had Howler Magazine and sandwich shop No. 7 Sub team up to name a sandwich after him. The Pirlo sandwich includes salami, fried zucchini, mozzarella and pickled blueberries.