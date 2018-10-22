Footballer Usain Bolt: Coach Mike Mulvey knows nothing about a contract!

Eight-time Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt’s agent Ricky Simms recently said that the former was offered a football contract by Australian team Central Coast Mariners following a two-month trial run with the club. While the club refused to comment on the same, Coach Mike Mulvey has finally doused the speculation of the impending deal. Here’s what he had to say.

When asked about whether the club had offered Bolt a deal, Mulvey not only denied any knowledge of a contract offer but also wondered if Bolt could fit into the team.

“You have a look at our front line today and you wonder whether he could get into any of those positions, wouldn’t you?” he said. “I do appreciate how important this story is for the rest of the world.”

“You’re just talking about speculation, I don’t know anything about what you’re talking about and that’s the honest truth,” he added.

Mulvey further stated that the Jamaican was not in his immediate thoughts.

“We’re going to go back, have some dinner, have a little look at the game that’s on … then get on a plane tomorrow, go home and start preparing for Melbourne City next week,” he said. “That’s the plan.”

Bolt, who scored two goals in his first match for the club last weekend, reportedly also has a two-year deal with Maltese club Valletta FC on the table.​