Former Arsenal star Andrey Arshavin stumbles out of strip club, wife fumes

Clubbing is really not for everyone. Ask that to former Arsenal winger Andrey Arshavin and we’re sure he’ll agree. The retired footballer is currently facing a media crisis after he was spotted stumbling out of an ‘elite’ striptease club in St Petersburg, mere hours before his new job as the head coach of a Russian youth football project, as per reports. Of course, Arshavin was by no means alone. Along with him were two women whom he was hugging.

According to reports, one of the women was identified as a 26-year-old Aeroflot stewardess, Karina Neman. Besides his departure from the club, the former footballer embroiled himself in more controversies when he rode a horse. It was reported that he did not pay the owner for his horse ride which amounted to 3,000 roubles.

Аршавин присоединяется к коллегам) pic.twitter.com/OaNBI7gOlU — Никита Камышев (@SkifFc) December 18, 2018

Arshavin’s wife, Alisa Arshavina said that she will be shutting down her social media accounts ‘until the dust settles.’ The video went viral and many even taunted the player through comments. Russia’s Komsomolskaya Pravda reported that Arshavin was 'hardly standing on his feet' and then ‘tightly hugging’ each of the women, 'completely forgetting that he was married'. A native of St Petersburg, Arshavin used to play for Russia and had even led them to the 2008 European Championship semifinals.