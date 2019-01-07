Formula One world champion Niki Lauda hospitalised

Niki Lauda, the former Formula One racer and a three-time F1 World Drivers' Champion, has been hospitalised. He is suffering from flu and just five months ago, Lauda had undergone a lung transplant. The 69-year-old went through the transplant in August last year, before he was released for rehab. Since 2012, The former Formula One racer has been in his role as Mercedes’ non-executive chairman. However, due to his illness, he missed the second half of last season.

Mercedes' staff paid tribute to Niki at their factory in Northamptonshire. They celebrated by the team’s and Lewis Hamilton’s championship honours by wearing red caps, something similar to what Lauda used to wear in his racing days. At the 1976 German Grand Prix, Niki survived a fireball inferno. He won three championships in the year 1975, 1977 and 1984. When he underwent the transplant, doctors had stated that Lauda would not have lived for more than three to seven days if he didn’t go through the surgery.

Well, right now, within five months he is back in the hospital. We are sure his fans are praying that he is discharged soon and comes out from the hospital fit and fine.