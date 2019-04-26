  3. Others
Has Meghan Markle given birth? Royal editor reveals truth about baby claims

Others

Has Meghan Markle given birth? Royal editor reveals truth about baby claims

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has not given birth in secret despite rumours, according to the Royal Editor.

back
Duchess of SussexMeghan MarklePrince HarryRoyal baby
nextSania Mirza's cuddly moment with Izhaan will be the perfect end to your day!

within