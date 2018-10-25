Injured Lionel Messi enjoys fam time with son Thiago

Sure Lionel Messi is injured, but that doesn’t mean he’s staying away from football. Messi took his time off the pitch to heal and is using the time for some fam jam with his son – at the stadium. The father-son duo turned up for the match between Barcelona and Milan. The day ended with the Spanish club beating its Italian counterpart in the Champions League with a 2-0 win.

Even as Messi found some time out for his son, he still had his hand in a sling after having broken it about two weeks back. Following the match, Messi shared a cute message on social media, along with pictures of his Barca teammates celebrating. The football star also shared a picture of himself and Thiago, his son.

His caption, written in Spanish, translates to: "How nice to live and enjoy it with you! Congratulations to the group for this great victory." Reports say that during the match, Messi even babysat Luis Suarez’s son, Benjamin.

Messi will be missing out on the upcoming El Classico on October 28, against Real Madrid. The star player still has over two weeks of rehab left before he can start playing. This will be the first time since 2007 that the two rivals played against each other without Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.