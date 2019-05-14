It’s a boy! Boxer Vijender Singh becomes a dad for the second time

Debanu Das May 14 2019, 10.55 pm May 14 2019, 10.55 pm

The popular Indian boxer and Congress candidate Vijender Singh announced that he has been blessed with a baby boy. Vijender is now the father of two sons. His first son, Abir, was born in 2013 to his wife Archana. Singh, who is a candidate from South Delhi, announced the news on Twitter. Several celebrities and politicians including Sharmishta Mukherjee, the Congress leader and daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, congratulated him.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Vijender had contested from the South Delhi constituency against two major rivals. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded Raghav Chadha while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chose to send in Ramesh Bhaduri. Once the news of the boy’s birth spread, Vijender’s political rival Chadha, also congratulated him. The constituency was recently in the thick of things on May 12 when the sixth phase of the elections hit the town.

An Olympic bronze medallist said that it is a coincidence that MC Mary Kom, a fellow Olympian, also has a son who was born on this date. Speaking to PTI, Vijender said: "I am really happy and my family is complete now. There have been several ups and downs in the last few days. I was busy with election campaigning at a time when my wife needed me the most. She was really strong through that phase and I salute her."

Singh is currently a WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight Champion and also a WBO Oriental Super Middleweight Champion. He had received a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Besides that, Singh is also the proud recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award—India's highest sporting honour. He’s also a recipient of the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour.