Japanese Princess Ayako gives up royal status to marry a commoner

Japanese Princess Ayako married a commoner on Monday in a traditional ceremony at Tokyo's Meiji Shrine. She became the latest female royal to leave Japan's royal family. The 28-year-old princess, the third daughter of Emperor Akihito's late cousin Prince Takamado, tied the knot with Kei Moriya, a 32-year-old employee of shipping company Nippon Yusen.
"I'm filled with joy to get married and to have so many people visit us at the Meiji Shrine and congratulate us,” Princess Ayako said in a press conference after the private Shinto wedding ceremony. The wedding took place in one of the pagoda-like buildings in the shrine complex and included an exchange of rings and a sharing of a cup of sake.
Princess Ayako wore a Heian-era style hairdo, which was swept back into a ponytail and a traditional robe splashed with red and green patterns, while Moriya wore coattails. She later changed into a red Japanese robe.
Reportedly, Princess Ayako had to renounce her royal status because she married a commoner, as is the practice for women under Japan's succession law. Post wedding she will become Ayako Moriya after signing marriage papers later Monday.
Japanese royals have been given liberty to marry whom they choose for in the least three generations. Emperor Akihito was the first crown prince to marry a commoner Michiko, who became Empress Michiko post-wedding. The two had first met at a Tennis court.