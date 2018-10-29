image
Tuesday, October 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Japanese Princess Ayako gives up royal status to marry a commoner

Others

Japanese Princess Ayako gives up royal status to marry a commoner

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 29 2018, 8.10 pm
back
Empress MichikoKei MoriyaOthersPrincess Ayako
nextWhen Luis Figo was attacked with a pig’s head
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding will be attended by THIS star footballer?

Chelsea extends Marcos Alonso’s contract after 92 matches, 15 goals and counting

Cristiano Ronaldo defends himself from rape allegations