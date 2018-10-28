image
Sunday, October 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Leicester City football club's owner's helicopter crashes right after a match

Others

Leicester City football club's owner's helicopter crashes right after a match

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   October 28 2018, 11.42 am
back
King Power StadiumLeicester City footballOthersportsVichai Srivaddhanaprabha
nextBarack Obama and Hillary Clinton receive explosives via mail, suspect arrested
ALSO READ

Karva Chauth 2018: No clue what the fuss is all about? We got you covered!

Marcelo Brozovic’s ‘Crocodile’ stops Luis Suarez from scoring

YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy stabbed with a knife