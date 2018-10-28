Leicester City football club's owner's helicopter crashes right after a match

In a shocking turn of events, Leicester City Football club’s owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s, helicopter met with an accident right after the football team won a match over West Ham United in King Power Stadium, Britain. The helicopter apparently suffered some fault in its rear propeller right after taking off and it crashed in club's park nearby, leading the chopper burst in flames.

As per reports, the helicopter started to spin as soon as it cleared the top of the stadium and then, crashed in the club's park. Soon it exploded and caught fire. However, as the helicopter took several spins, it gave some time for the people at the park to scatter around, hence, avoiding any injuries, reports suggest. It is still unclear whether Mr Vichai or any of his family members were aboard this plane.

Mr Vichai is a Thai billionaire who is the owner of King Power Duty Free. He is said to be the 7th richest man in Thailand with the net worth of US $3.3 billion. His family includes his wife and four children.

After the news of his helicopter crash made headlines, his followers have been devastated. One of the Leicester City Football club's supporters named Lee Burst has been quoted as saying to The Independent, "The owner has been everything to this club, they have made it successful."