Lewis Hamilton desperate for an invite to Kimi Raikkonen’s 40th

A press conference involving two Formula One greats involved a lot more than just Grand Prix talk. Reporters witnessed a bit of bromance as Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen shared a friendly banter in front of the press. It went on to show that despite being in different teams – Kimi’s from Ferrari while Hamilton is from Mercedes, camaraderie is not lost on them.

A short clip shared by F1 on social media caught our attention thanks to the close friendship that the two racers share. Speaking about Kimi, Hamilton said that he’s given him a lot of confidence. “I think Kimi’s given me a lot of confidence, so that I can keep getting better. He’s 38? 39?” asked Hamilton.

Kimi replied he’s 39 and that he’ll be 40 next year. “Next year 40, so I will invite you to the party!” said Kimi. Hamilton seemed desperate for an invite for Kimi’s birthday and Kimi replied that he’ll will call Lewis.

Meanwhile, reports mention that Kimi said that he’s ‘very happy’ to join Sauber in 2019. The new broke around the same time when Raikkonen won the race in Austin – his first since 2013.

"I had my time with Ferrari, I won the championship with them. I won many races with them and for me, as a driver, I want different challenges, I want different things and I'm actually very happy to go there," Kimi was quoted as saying by Wheels 24.