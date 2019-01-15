image
Tuesday, January 15th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Lionel Messi, his kids and pooch make for a happy picture

Others

Lionel Messi, his kids and pooch make for a happy picture

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 15 2019, 5.02 pm
back
BarcelonaCirofootballLionel MessiMateoOtherssportsThiago
nextMeghan Markle's bodyguard resigns, the Duchess desires to be 'one of the people'
ALSO READ

Year Ender 2018: Controversies that kept sports arena bustling throughout the year

Cristiano Ronaldo gives open challenge to Lionel Messi, will the latter accept it?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi watching a live game together is a ‘match’ made in heaven