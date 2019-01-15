Lionel Messi, his kids and pooch make for a happy picture

Lionel Messi’s latest post is sure to make you go aww. The footballer keeps his fans glued to his social media by constantly updating them about his day-to-day activities. Besides all the pictures from the football-court, it’s the player’s endearing family pictures that grab a lot of attention. The 31-year-old is married to Antonella Roccuzzo and is a father to three kids, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. On Tuesday, Messi treated us with one of the most adorable posts ever, which is a picture of his two munchkins piled on top of him and they are lying beside their dog named Hulk.

Messi looks like he's having the time of his life with his kids. In one of the pictures, he can be seen lying down with his eyes shut tight while being licked by his dog. Meanwhile, his hands are giving Hulk a nice belly rub. They are seen resting on a grey sofa with the dog lying on the furry carpet below. The happy-cuddly picture can certainly brighten up anyone’s day!

Another picture has the Barcelona star striking a pose with only the doggie, flaunting the tattoo on his leg. A closer look and you would know that Messi's tattoo comprises the names of his kids and their birth dates.

If you're wondering why wifey Antonella is missing in the picture, here's your answer!

Hehe...we want more of these!