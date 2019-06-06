Debanu Das June 06 2019, 6.52 pm June 06 2019, 6.52 pm

A defeat is never an easy thing to fathom. Especially when you’re Lionel Messi, a guy whose cupboards are overflowing with silverware. You’d like to forget those moments and move on, but Leo Messi’s son Mateo isn’t having any of that. The kid is only three years old and has turned out to be a master troll. He has no care in the world and possibly doesn’t even bother that his dad is one of the best footballers out there. Speaking in an interview, Messi said that Mateo makes full use of Barcelona’s loss to Liverpool to rile up his own father.

“We played at home, and last time, we kicked it about, he would tell me, ‘I’m Liverpool, who beat you. You are Barça, and I’m Liverpool,’” said Messi to TyCSports. The drubbing at Anfield is surely going to haunt the Argentine for a long, long time. Messi is a father to three sons – Thiago (2012), Mateo (2015) and Ciro (2018). He said that of the three of them, Mateo loves to goad people, and it doesn’t end with his father.

Mateo is the master of trolls

Mateo Messi is such a troll.



When in kickabouts at home he tells his dad "I’m Liverpool, who beat you. You are Barça, and I’m Liverpool."



And when his brother watches Real Madrid games, Mateo celebrates their goals just to annoy his brother.



The little one has developed an evil sense of humour as well. He uses a similar tactic to piss off his brother. Messi is considered to be Barcelona’s talisman, winning the team several titles and cups. He is also a mainstay of the Argentine national football team. All that means nothing to Mateo, who celebrates the success of Barca’s rivals.