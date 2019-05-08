Liverpool vs Barcelona: Mo Salah’s Never Give Up tee could be yours a very reasonable price

Darshana Devi May 08 2019, 3.13 pm May 08 2019, 3.13 pm

Fans of Liverpool star player Mo Salah were heartbroken when the player suffered a head injury in the second half of Liverpool’s victory against Newcastle United on Saturday. The Egyptian player crashed with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and left the field on a stretcher while the audience applauded for him as he departed the field. His injury caused him to miss the Champions League semi-final between Liverpool and Barcelona on Tuesday. However, he did mark his presence at the match to support his colleagues. He watched the match from the sidelines while donning a ‘Never Give Up’ tee.

The tee that has caught everyone's attention is a black one with the words 'Never Give Up' imprinted on it. If you’re a diehard Liverpool fan and are thinking of adding it to your shopping list already, we are here to make your work a little easier. Nope, we ain’t delivering free tees, but can definitely guide you to get it into your cart. An online site named Moteefe is giving out the tee for a reasonable price and in white as well. There are even Never Give Up coffee mugs, pullovers, hoodies with prices ranging from Rs 1500 to Rs 1800 approx.

Here, have a look:

Injured Mo Salah turns up to support Liverpool teammates with a Never Give Up tee

Commenting on Salah’s injury, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told reporters on Monday, “It's a concussion so he wouldn't be allowed to play. We cannot do it."

Take a look at Mo Salah wearing the tee:

He added saying, "He feels OK, but it is not good enough from a medical point of view. That's all. He's desperate."

Salah’s tee was indeed the best motivation for his teammates who scored a victory of 4-0 against Lionel Messi’s Barcelona. Undoubtedly, they will be hoping he wears it once again for Saturday’s deciding match between Liverpool and Real Madrid.