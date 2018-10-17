Luka Modric does not want Lionel Messi as a teammate, here’s why

Barcelona midfielder, Luka Modric, dismissed rumours of his relationship with Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo turning sour, though he did reveal a shocker. The Croatian said that he never wants to be in the same team as Lionel Messi. At present, Modric is a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or, following an incredible season for his club and also his country. If Modric gets the award, he wins to put an end to the decade-long dominance of Messi and Ronaldo of claiming football’s top award.

Modric revealed his list of players he would love to partner with, on the field, and surprisingly, left out Lionel Messi. He clarified his reasons. "I play against him, not with him," he had told France Football, adding that "Obviously, Messi is one of the best players in history, but I will never play with him."

Speaking about Ronaldo, Modric said: "We spent six wonderful years in Madrid where we developed a friendship and mutual respect. Now he is gone and we keep in touch, sending messages. And although some people are trying to say that this is not the case, I can say that we are still maintaining good relations."

Messi and Modric are set to clash on October 28, when Barcelona will be hosting Real Madrid.