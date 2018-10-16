Malta club offers Usain Bolt a tempting contract

The King of Sprint, Usain Bolt, may sooner or later make his way to Europe. Reason: the star player has been reportedly offered a two-year professional football contract in Malta, where the club has stated that it wants to write a history with the signing.

A retired athletic, Usain, 32 has been on trial with A-league club the Central Coast Mariners after arriving in Australia during August with an aim to become a footballer. Maltese champions Valletta FC said that they hoped to sign the eight-time Olympic gold medallist in time for him to participate in their Maltese Super Cup match on 13 December against Balzan. “A champion is always welcome and at Valletta FC we believe nothing is impossible,” ESPN quoted Valletta managing director and CEO Ghasston Silmen as saying.

The 100 metres world record-holder scored his first two goals in professional football on Friday when he started a pre-season game against second-tier Macarthur South West United in Sydney. Well, Bolt has not signed any contract with the Mariners as of yet, the chief executive of A-league club, Shaun Mielekamp, said in a statement that the Jamaican will continue his indefinite training period with them until any further notice.

Reports also suggest that the Mariners are waiting for governing body Football Federation Australia to decide whether it will contribute to a potential Aus$3 million (US$2.1 million) offer to Bolt. Well, if Bolt accepts the offer, power and money is expected to follow.