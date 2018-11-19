Manchester United's Paul Pogba is 'not THAT slow', he's faster than a tortoise

In a recap of what looked like Simone Zaza’s strange penalty, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba stunned the world with his 26-step penalty against Everton. Already being hailed on social media as the slowest penalty of all time, the Frenchman’s spot-kick was saved by the keeper and he managed to score only on the rebound. In an apparent response to the online criticism, the footballer took to Instagram to troll himself over his weird run-up.

Pogba is currently nursing an injury. Despite that setback, he’s keeping himself quite busy – by racing against a tortoise. The video shows Pogba running (or is that jogging?) beside the animal. The Manchester United man went past the tortoise before it could even lift itself up.

Pogba’s penalty run-up involves taking numerous small steps before a brief acceleration followed by the kick. The footballer captioned the video: "I’m not THAT slow".

The main choice for taking penalties this season, Pogba found success against Leicester City, Brighton and in the Champions League, versus Young Boys. "I was lucky," he told the media, after scoring his 26-step goal. "The important thing is it went in and I scored the goal, good for us and me. I always try and destabilize the keeper, maybe they know how I take penalties, maybe I should practice to change it if the keepers know my step."

Well, that’s all fine but we all know what happened to the rabbit who challenged a tortoise.