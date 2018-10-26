Others Marcelo Brozovic’s ‘Crocodile’ stops Luis Suarez from scoring Debanu Das October 26 2018, 7.27 pm October 26 2018, 7.27 pm

Football has been in existence for decades, as have free kicks, but no one seemed to have a solution for a wily striker who rolled the ball under the wall, instead of curling over it. Until last night. Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic pulled a move out of the blue to save a sure goal from Luis Suarez, making us wonder why no one thought of that before. The ‘crocodile move’ as Brozovic calls it, is nothing short of ingenuity. Heck, even the great Lionel Messi had a laugh, despite his side being denied a goal.

Here’s what happened: Barcelona won a free kick close to the penalty area. Suarez is called for the shot and the set pieces are in place. In this situation, the kick taker usually tries to hit the ball over the wall, which jumps in an attempt to block it. Suarez goes crafty. He tried to squeeze the ball under the wall and send it past the keeper. Suarez thought he was clear, except Brozovic had other ideas.

The Croatian midfielder slid down behind the wall and blocked the incoming shot with his back. It worked! Goal denied! It was a valiant attempt, though Barca managed to get the better of their opponents twice, winning the match 2-0.

Of course, social media went berserk with this piece of defensive play.

