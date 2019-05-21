Meghan Markle's best pal spotted at airport flying to the UK to meet Royal Baby Archie

In Com Staff May 21 2019, 9.27 pm May 21 2019, 9.27 pm

Meghan Markle best friend is on her way to the UK to meet Baby Archie for the first time, sources have claimed. Jessica Mulroney and her daughter Ivy, who was one of Meghan's bridesmaids at her wedding to Prince Harry, were spotted boarding a flight to London at Pearson International Airport in Toronto. Stylist Jessica recently posted photos of her Instagram account showing her packing for a "girls weekend" with her youngest child, leading to speculation she was on her way to meet Baby Sussex.

She was photographed at the airport yesterday dressed in all black with white trainers, while her daughter looked adorable carrying a big pink rucksack. She was seen pushing a trolley carrying two massive suitcases before checking in at the Business Class desk.

Her husband Ben, the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, is already in the UK and has been sharing snaps on Instagram. Yesterday he posted a picture of the London Eye and another snap of him on a coach which is tagged in the capital. Last week Jessica shared an adorable photo of Ivy sitting on the floor with a pair of matching adult and child shoes.

She wrote, "Packing for our first mother/daughter trip and I'm screaming with excitement. Are matching shoes too much?"

Meghan and Harry's first child Archie Harrison was born on May 6. The Duchess gave birth to Archie at the private Portland Hospital in Westminster - which costs about £20,000. Despite wanted to keep details surrounding the birth privately, little Archie's birth certificate was issued last week. On the certificate, Meghan's job title is listed as 'Princess of the United Kingdom', the same title the Duchess of Cambridge listed on George, Charlotte, and Louis'.