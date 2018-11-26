Messi’s little ones have Neymar and Beckham hooked

Lionel Messi turns heads everywhere he goes. And when he’s on the field, you’d do well to keep your eyes on him. Yet it was Messi’s kids who caught the attention of some of football’s greats. The likes of David Beckham and Neymar Jr couldn’t scroll away from these cute videos shared by the Barcelona forward. In short, they were hooked to it.

One of the videos showed Messi Jr dancing on his bed. He’s seemed to be in the groove, moving exactly the way the music demanded, modifying his style every time the beats changed. The video was liked by both Neymar and Beckham. Another video shared by the footballer, showed all of his kids. While the first guy, in his blue jammies was still busy rocking his moves, the other two were showing off a bit of sibling rivalry.

Meanwhile, on November 24, Messi’s Barcelona showed resilience as they came from behind and managed to go home with a draw against Atletico Madrid. While Diego Costa put Atletico ahead with a goal in the 77minute, but an Ousmane Dembele goal leveled things from Barca. Messi was at the heart of the equalizer, having assisted Dembele.