Neymar Jr and girlfriend Bruna Marquezine call it quits!

Brazilian star Neymar has reportedly split with his girlfriend, Bruna Marquezine. In an interview with Vogue Brazil, the 23-year-old model confirmed the news, saying that the footballer ended the relationship. Bruna however, said that their split had nothing to do with their conflicting stances on politics, for the upcoming elections in Brazil.

"We are finished," she said. "It was his decision. I am going to ask that this issue isn't prolonged because normally I don't speak about my personal life. I have a lot of respect and affection for him and for everything we went through together,” Bruna was quoted as saying by Irish Mirror.

Bruna and Neymar had been dating long-distance style since the footballer moved to Paris Saint-Germain. His girlfriend had to stay back in Brazil to film a show titled God Save the King. Earlier this month, they were seen at Disneyland and reports say that the pair has been dating off and on since 2012.

Neymar will not have much time to sulk over his dead relationship as PSG has a packed schedule coming up. The team will be facing Amiens on October 20 in Ligue 1 clash and will take on Napoli from the Champions League next week. Next, PSG will be facing Marseille on October 28.