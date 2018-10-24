Old Trafford gives Ronaldo a welcome to remember

Former United Star Ronaldo was back in Manchester as Juventus surpassed the Red Devils 1-0 in the Champions League. The star footballer stepped foot at Old Trafford for the first time since 2013 when his winning goal for Real Madrid sent the Spaniards through the Champions League quarter-final. Just like his last visit, the player received another memorable welcome by delighted United fans.

At the end of the match, the home fans gave their former hero an ovation. As Ronaldo walked off the pitch, he even got a thunderous applause by those Red Devils supporters who stayed inside the stadium to salute him. The warm response was much appreciated by Ronaldo, who later took to Instagram to thank his fans along with a heartfelt message.

United fans sing ‘Viva Ronaldo’ to Cristiano Ronaldo as he leaves the pitch #mufc pic.twitter.com/XZDOLuOO7u — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 23, 2018

The match on Tuesday saw Juventus soar to victory and that makes it three wins for Ronaldo and his team-mates from as many matches in Group H.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is fighting the rape allegations levied against him by American woman Kathryn Mayorga. "We did the statement two weeks ago. Of course, I'm not going to lie on this situation. My lawyers are confident and I am too. The truth always comes in first position," he said in a recent interview, commenting on the accusations.