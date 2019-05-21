Olympian Dutee Chand talks about her same-sex relationship and blackmail

Debanu Das May 21 2019, 5.17 pm May 21 2019, 5.17 pm

Sprinter Dutee Chand became the first Indian sportsperson who openly admitted that she is in a same-sex relationship. However, the 23-year-old athlete told media persons that she is facing some issues with her family because of that revelation. The Olympian had earlier mentioned that she was forced to make her relationship public and threats by her family shunning her didn’t matter to her. In a media conference on May 21, Dutee said that she is being blackmailed by her sister.

News agency ANI quoted her as saying: “My own sister is blackmailing me, she asked me for Rs 25 lakh. She had once beaten me, I'd reported to the police. Since she was blackmailing me, I was forced to come out about my relationship.” Dutee had said in a recent interview that she doesn’t want to make her partner’s name public yet.

Dutee Chand's sister is blackmailing her

Dutee revealed that her partner is a 19-year-old who is studying in Bhubaneshwar and they’ve known each other for five years. "We met because she wanted to be a sportsperson too and she came up to me for advice. Over the years, we grew close. She is the most important person to me,” Dutee had told a leading publication.

Since Dutee came out of the closet and talked about her relationship to the media, she received a lot of support from various corners. American television personality and comedian Ellen De Generes tweeted about her and showed her support as well. Dutee’s latest exploits include two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games. Currently, Dutee is in Hyderabad where she is preparing for the World Athletics Championship.