Petr Cech announces retirement: Fans and players celebrate the legendary goalkeeper

The legendary Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech announced his plans to retire from professional football at the end of this season. Cech is often considered to be one of the best keepers in the Premier League. He joined the Gunners in June 2015 from Chelsea, where he spent 11 years. At 36, Cech has won ‘every single trophy possible,’ after having played for 15 years. “I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve," he told the media. "I will continue to work hard at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy this season."
A former Czech Republic international, Cech arrived in England in July 2004, when he was roped in by Chelsea from French club Rennes. He stayed with the London-based club till 2015, winning 13 trophies including a Champions League cup, four Premier League titles and four FA Cups. During his time with Chelsea, Cech set up a club record of 228 clean sheets in all tournaments. In the process, he broke the previous record held by Peter Bonetti. During the 2004-05 season with the Blues, he set a record for the most clean sheets in a season, keeping 24 clean sheets for his side.
Cech switched to Arsenal after losing his spot to Thibaut Courtois. With his new team, he managed to win the FA cup in 2017. In the middle of all this, his career came under doubt after he fractured his skull following a collision with Stephen Hunt of Reading. The injury forced him out for three months and he had since worn his distinctive headguard during matches. Cech made 110 appearances for Arsenal since joining them. Though he was the first choice of goalkeeper for this season, he lost his place to Bernd Leno. His retirement plans came as a shock to his fans. Here are a couple of reactions: