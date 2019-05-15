Prince Harry gushes about fatherhood as he introduces Archie to Kate and William

In Com Staff May 15 2019, 11.37 am May 15 2019, 11.37 am

A delighted Prince Harry gives former hospital patient Daisy Wingrove a royal bear hug after she presented him with a teddy for little Archie. The gift from Amy, 13, hit all the right notes with doting new dad Harry before he began a tour of Oxford’s children’s hospital. Mum-of-two Amy Scullard, from Aylesbury, Bucks, whose son Emmett, aged three, is in remission from cancer, revealed, “He said he’s getting used to the baby and how Archie has fit into family life. He said he just feels part of the family and he can’t imagine life without his son.”

Harry, who was due two weeks paternity leave, took time out to honour long-standing engagements in the city and met parents whose children have been battling cancer on the hospital’s Kamran Jabble Ward. Christine George, 52, whose son James, 17, is having chemotherapy, told how the prince admitted being a new dad can be tough, “He said he had all this organised, but had a sleepless night last night – not the ideal preparation for his first day at work.”

After his visit, proud Harry showed off little Archie to brother Wills and Kate at Frogmore Cottage – the first time they have met the tot since he was born eight days ago. However, it was too late for his cousins. A royal source said, “The children are so looking forward to meeting baby Archie and plans will be made to take them as soon as possible.”

D-DAY

Earlier, during a packed day of royal engagements, the Duchess of Cambridge was at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes, visiting an exhibition marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Kate was shown a memorial containing the name of her grandmother and great-aunt. Both worked at the old home of Britain’s wartime code-breakers. She told four former female code-breakers, now in their 90s, they must be “so proud”. Meanwhile, in Kensington, West London, Prince William urged law enforcement agencies to put those behind the “evil crime” of wildlife trafficking behind bars.

As President of United for Wildlife, he has brought together leaders from airlines, shipping firms, customs and charities to combat wildlife trafficking. He said, “We are going to do everything we possibly can to prevent the extinction of iconic species by poachers or criminal networks.”