PV Sindhu shares life lessons she learnt in 2018, hopes for new challenges

PV Sindhu is one of the biggest names in Indian sports. The shuttler is among the very best in the world and shares a healthy rivalry against Saina Nehwal. Recently she beat Saina to give her own side, Hyderabad Hunters, a 3-1 lead over North Eastern Warriors in the Premier Badminton League. Did Sindhu’s victory come as a result of the many lessons she learnt last year? Sindhu was always awesome with the racquet, but 2018 may have given her an edge.

Sindhu shared a post on Instagram recently, where she said that the passing year taught her a lot. The ace sports star learnt that things don’t always turn out the way you plan or the way one thinks that they should. She also learnt that some things do not get fixed no matter what. That’s not all. Sindhu shared her teachings on keeping positive as we enter a new year. “I’ve learned that you can get through bad times and keep looking for better ones, as long as you have people who love you,” she captioned.

Finally, she signed off saying that she hopes to keep things “this way and ending up saying goodbye to 2018.” Sindhu looks forward to the new year with new challenges and opportunities. With her recent victory against Saina, it seems like her 2019 started off well.