Roger Federer reveals how he stole his first kiss with wife Mirka

Roger Federer is hailed as the most successful male tennis player of all time. 20 grand slam titles are no joke, after all. A lot has been written about his professional life already. Today, we’re bringing you a piece of info about his life off the court, which is sure to make you swoon. In a recent interview, the sports star threw light on his first kiss. Federer opened up about his personal life in a show on CNN, revealing how he charmed his way into his wife Mirka Federer’s heart during the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

“We were both playing for Switzerland in tennis and then we spent two weeks together in those dorms. We were together with the wrestlers and all the other cool athletes. I guess over the two weeks, we built up some chemistry,” he said. The player went on to share how a group of wrestlers incited him to go for his first kiss. “He (one of the wrestlers) said, ‘Hey, kiss her now.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I don’t know, maybe, should I?'” What do you think happened next?

“So, anyway, I did,” he revealed.

He also disclosed that he lied about his age to Mirka (who is a couple of years older than him) after his first kiss. “She told me I was so young when she kissed me. I tried to tell her I was almost 18-and-a-half. I tried to sneak in a quarter year,” he said.

Roger and Mirka got hitched in the year 2009. The two are parents to four kids, Myla Rose, Charlene Riva, Leo and Lennart.