Roman Reigns confirms leukemia, quits WWE

WWE Superstar and Universal Champion, Roman Reigns made an announcement Monday and it shook fans. He announced his battle with Leukemia is back to haunt him. He has been dealing with the illness for the past 11 years and claims it is back again.

Sharing the sad news with the audience, he said, “My real name is Joe and I've been living with leukemia for 11 years and unfortunately, it's back. And because the leukemia is back I cannot fulfill my role, I can't be that fighting champion and I'm going to have to relinquish my Universal Championship.”

He added, “Do you want to know who gave me a chance - the team that gave me a chance was the WWE. And when I finally made it to the main roster, I was on the road and they put me in front of you, the WWE Universe, and to be honest, you all have made my dreams come true. And it didn't matter if you cheered me, it didn't matter if you booed me, you've always reacted to me and that is the most important thing and for, that I have to say thank you so much.”

He, however, assured the audience that he will bounce back much stronger and is not retiring for sure. Toward the end of the segment, his Shield mates Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins hugged him and did the iconic sign before the final goodbye to the WWE Universe.