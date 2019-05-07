Royal baby: Fans blast 'bizarre' announcement of Meghan Markle and Harry's new arrival

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 5.01 pm May 07 2019, 5.01 pm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been criticised by fans for the 'bizarre' way in which they announced the birth of their baby. Some questioned why the couple had not followed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's lead, by showing their son to the world after his birth. Royal watchers slammed the couple for being overly secretive about the birth - and for how the prince delivered the news to reporters at Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor.

Deniz Miller tweeted: “I find the announcement in front of a stable quite bizarre. I also do not care at all for all this secrecy about the baby. Call me old fashioned but this is a royal baby and I prefer the way Kate and William have done it so far.”

She added that the birth was 'almost biblical', given the parallels between Prince Harry's announcement in front of a stable and the site of Jesus's birth. Prince William and Kate showed their three children to the world's media after they were born at St Mary’s Hospital in London. However, some Twitter users thought the royal mothers were entitled to some rest after giving birth.

Dee Amos tweeted: "I understand the circumstances are much different but I wish Kate was able to go straight home after giving birth and just have William speak. She really was a champ standing up dressed to the nines so soon after childbirth."

Gillian Trueman was overjoyed that the couple had refused to 'parade' the new baby in front of cameras - and that Meghan did not 'dress up like she had not just been hit by a truck'. Maria Gueroult added: "I was pleasantly surprised that they didn't do what William and Kate did and have the baby in the public eye. Bravo to them for being non-traditional."