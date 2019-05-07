Royal baby: Meghan Markle and Harry 'hosted friends hours before she went into labour'

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 5.34 pm May 07 2019, 5.34 pm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were entertaining friends hours before she went into labour, according to reports. The couple was so calm ahead of the birth of the royal baby that they reportedly hosted pals at Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor, on Sunday. Meghan delivered a baby boy at 5:26 am yesterday, with Prince Harry telling reporters that he was overjoyed with his son. It is claimed he and his wife were thought to be among those watching the final episode of the popular BBC drama Line Of Duty on Sunday while waiting for her to go into labour.

A friend of the royal couple told The Sun: "It’s quite incredible really.“Harry and Meghan had guests over despite Meghan being a week overdue at that point. “She went into labour naturally sometime on Sunday evening. “Her mum and Harry were by her side every step of the way to support and encourage her.” The newspaper reported that the couple also watched Line Of Duty at their Frogmore Cottage home, which recently underwent a £3 million renovation, partly funded by taxpayers' cash.

Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, was staying at the house and was by her daughter's side when she gave birth yesterday, it is claimed. The birth went smoothly, with no complications, and Meghan did not require a c-section, according to The Sun. It is believed she gave birth at The Portland Hospital in London after she was taken there on Sunday night.