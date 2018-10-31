Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik baby: Mirza Malik has a first name and it’s adorable

After 8 years of being married, tennis star Sania Mirza and her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik have moved to the next phase of their life. They have embraced parenthood as Sania gave birth to a baby boy on October 30, 2018. It was Shoaib who took to Twitter to share the news with their fans and now, he has revealed the name of their son via the same platform.

In one of the posts, Shoaib revealed that they have named their little bundle of joy, Izhaan Mirza Malik. It’s an Arabic name which means ‘genius’. Thoughtful! Well, after all, he is the byproduct of two iconic stars from the field of sports, he has to be genius.

We also love how the couple is setting up an example by using surnames of both, mother and father, and not just that of Shoaib. A thing to learn.

We now look forward to some adorable pictures of the little one. While pregnant, Sania was quite active on social media and did not shy away from showing off her baby bump, so we hope, she wouldn’t even shy away from posting some extremely cute pictures of Izhaan.

