Sania Mirza goes home with her newborn with an adorable message

Sania Mirza is the newest mommy in the sports circuit! She and hubby Shoaib Malik were blessed with a baby boy on October 30. Sania has now left Hyderabad with her son Izhaan and is headed home. The doting mother who held the newborn tight was spotted en route and quite frankly, melted our hearts.

Later, Sania shared an adorable 'thank you' message for all the love, blessings and wishes they have received in the last couple of days. The picture has three pairs of sports shoes; two of the parents and a tiny one that would belong to the little bundle of joy. Perfect for a couple who eat and drink sports! The other photo has Izhaan staring at the TV. Watching the match ALREADY!

On that note, did you know that the cricketer husband and tennis player wife had long ago decided that their child was going to carry both their surnames?

“Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about it and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza-Malik as a surname and not just Malik. So that’s where we stand as a family including my husband. He actually wants a daughter,” Sania said, in a recent interview.

And along with the surnames, the kiddo is certainly carrying two great genes as well!