Sania Mirza has her 'selfie le le re' moment with Salman Khan in Dubai

Salman Khan is currently in Dubai for his Dabangg Reloaded Tour along with stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha and more. During his stay in the desert city, the superstar met another popular star, who doesn’t belong to the entertainment industry but is considered a legend in the sports world. We are talking about ace Tennis player Sania Mirza, who posed for a happy picture with the Race 3 star and also wrote a sweet caption for the actor.

The million-dollar selfie sees Sania and Salman posing with their heads touching. The former called him her ‘family’ in the caption and also attached a heart emoticon. This is indeed a rare sight of the two together and we are all hearts for it! The picture has Sania donning a printed tee below a black jacket while Salman is seen in a grey shirt. Take a look at the lovely picture.

The two apparently share a close bond and have often shared words of praises for each other in their interviews. Earlier, when Sania was quizzed about which actors she would want to feature in her biopic, she was quick to reply that she would love to see Salman playing her husband Shoaib Malik and added that Deepika Padukone would be the best to play her role.

“I would like Salman to play Shoaib’s half in my biopic film. He’s a decent friend of mine and my favourite actor too. Additionally, I actually have never seen Deepika Padukone and Salman sharing screen space, so yes, it would be a treat to observe them,” she said.