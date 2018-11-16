Sania Mirza is serving fitness goals just 16 days after giving birth

One doesn't win six Grand Slam titles by sitting on the couch. Professional tennis player Sania Mirza is sweating it out in the gym just 16 days after giving birth to a healthy baby boy. Sania, on her Insta story posted a picture of herself working out in the gym. Yes ladies, if you're looking for some fitness inspo, your search has ended.

Sania recently celebrated her 32nd birthday and shared celebratory photos and videos on Instagram. The sportswoman then posted a photo of herself working at the gym. We don’t really see many women, recovering from childbirth, hitting the gym so soon. Some women start with lighter activities, such as yoga. Remember how Kareena Kapoor Khan started with yoga initially and then started working out? However, Sania started lifting dumbbells and that is quite commendable! She is giving us major fitness goals.

Celebrations! My son turns 16 days old on the same day my wife turned 16 years young, and my mother in law too. Life set hey Alhumdulilah Alhumdulilah Alhumdulilah 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jVxPdRk9KV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) November 15, 2018

We even got a little glimpse of little Izhaan, the newest addition to this sporty fam. He is just so delightful! Malik tweeted that as his son turns 16 days old and his wife has turned 16 years younger. Isn’t that a sweet husband?