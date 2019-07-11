Antara Kashyap July 11 2019, 2.11 pm July 11 2019, 2.11 pm

Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan's cricket champion Shoaib Malik are parents to an adorable baby boy Izhaan Mirza Malik since October 2018. The eight-month-old toddler is adorable and a spitting image of his mother. Sania, who is currently busy shooting with Star Sports for a show has also been seen feeding the toddler between shoots. It was on the sets of that show that Sania clicked and shared a picture of Izhaan that proved that he looked more like his mom than his dad.

Taking to Twitter, Mirza shared a picture holding her son and smiling wide. She also wrote that both of them had similar smiles and teeth! And the resemblance is uncanny! The little baby boy looked adorable in a white hat that covered his ears. He also had his fashion game on point with a Hugo Boss sweatshirt and jeans. His mommy also looked extremely beautiful in a baby pink dressed that made her look radiant.

Check out the picture below:

We’ve got matching smiles and teeth 😅🙃👶🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/UBehGufES4 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) July 9, 2019

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Sania talked about her experience with motherhood. She said, “A lot has changed after becoming a mother, your life changes, I think the whole focus becomes about the baby and prioritising the baby. Me as a working woman, I obviously want to get back to tennis, so I am trying to prioritise my time. It is the most selfless kind of love I have ever known, and it is the most amazing feeling I have ever had. My life has completely changed for the better. Ya, Shoaib is also playing quite a lot and is traveling so he does help whenever he can.”

She also talked about the challenges she faced as a new mother and how she coped with them. “I think I am embracing it; it is not so much coping. I am embracing everything. It is the new challenges and new things to do. New ideas and new plans, days and nights are now different. Most definitely the easiest part is embracing everything and be there for my baby, loving my baby. I want everything in the world more for him than anybody else. That has been the easiest thing. Nothing really has been so difficult but maybe the night sleep because being an athlete, sleeping throughout the night is something I was used to but now it doesn't happen that often,” she said.

Her husband Shoaib Malik announced his retirement from ODI cricket on July 6, 2019. Sania Mirza currently appears in a Star Sports show where she serves as an expert to analyse the Wimbledon 2019.